Gambia-Eligible Njie Linked With Norway Loan Return

Moussa Njie is being touted with a loan return to the Norwegian Premier League having spent time in Serbia.

The flying winger months back switched to Serbian giants FK Partizan Belgrade on a three-year deal having passed a medical.

Likened to Neymar Jr in playing style owing to his love for flamboyant play, Moussa joined Belgrade from Norwegian Premier League outfit Stabaek whom he'd starred for two seasons.

However, his time at the eighth-time Serbian Super Lig winners hasn't been much of a success amid reports of his likely departure to Oddgreland o Norway on loan.

One of three players of Gambia descent then being lined up at one point to play for Norway's U-21s, the wing-wizard is eligible to play for Gambia through his parents and a close friend to the player confirms to Foroyaa Sport of Moussa's ambition to don the Scorpions colours.