25 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia-Eligible Njie Linked With Norway Loan Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Moussa Njie is being touted with a loan return to the Norwegian Premier League having spent time in Serbia.

The flying winger months back switched to Serbian giants FK Partizan Belgrade on a three-year deal having passed a medical.

Likened to Neymar Jr in playing style owing to his love for flamboyant play, Moussa joined Belgrade from Norwegian Premier League outfit Stabaek whom he'd starred for two seasons.

However, his time at the eighth-time Serbian Super Lig winners hasn't been much of a success amid reports of his likely departure to Oddgreland o Norway on loan.

One of three players of Gambia descent then being lined up at one point to play for Norway's U-21s, the wing-wizard is eligible to play for Gambia through his parents and a close friend to the player confirms to Foroyaa Sport of Moussa's ambition to don the Scorpions colours.

Gambia

Business Resumes At Serrekunda Market

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.