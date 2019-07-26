Gambia: Police Withdraws Charges On Krubally in Koina Caste Scuffle Case

Muhamadou Krubally has been discharged on his incitement to violence charge by Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Basse Magistrates Court.

This caste scuffle happened on the 23rd May 2019 in Koina, URR.

The accused person, Krubally is a member of the slave caste and resides in Koina in the Upper River Region (URR). He was remanded at the Janjangbureh Prisons for 15 days before he was granted bail.

Since the charge to the commencement of the case, the police have failed to regularize their case and for the trial proper to commence. They have always sought for adjournment to enable them acquire the file about the case until yesterday when they decided to withdraw the charge on Mr. Krubally.

When the case was called before Magistrate Omar Jabang on Monday 22nd July 2019, Inspector Sanyang who appeared for the Inspector General of Police, made an application to the Court relying on section 68(1) of Criminal Procedure Code for the withdrawal of the charge. The police prosecutor put forward that the prosecution has not yet got the file about the case. The trial Magistrate granted the application and discharged Mr. Krubally of the charge.

The caste system over the previous months has brought conflicts among people of the Gambia particularly the URR where many were left wounded while others face prosecution.