25 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 15 Years Later, Killers of Deyda Hydara Revealed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Banjul - July 23: The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has learnt with mixed feelings of shock and relief about the killers of journalist Deyda Hydara, a founder and former president of the GPU.

On Monday July 22, 2019, Malick Jatta, a military personnel and a member of the hit-squad of then-president, Yahya Jammeh, told the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) that he participated in the killing of Mr. Hydara.

He confirmed that Yahya Jammeh ordered the assassination in an operation meant to get rid of the 'magic pen' (a codename referring to Mr. Hydara). Jatta gave details of how the killing was planned and executed. He also told the commission how he and his colleagues who took part in the operation were given envelopes containing cash as a"sign of appreciation from the big man", a reference to Jammeh.

Mr. Hydara was a prominent Gambian journalist and a strong advocate for press freedom. He was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the night of December 16, 2004. It was the 13th anniversary of The Point, a leading national newspaper he co-established. He was driving home two of his staff Ida Jagne, a typist and Niansarang Jobe, a layout editor, who also sustained gunshot wounds on her leg and was briefly admitted for medical treatment.

The Jammeh administration had repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing of Deyda. Yet, despite overwhelming evidence pointing to their involvement, they have refused to properly investigate. Instead, the government ignored and censored calls - in some instances blocked efforts - to investigate the killing of the veteran journalist.

Mr. Sheriff Bojang Jr., the president of the GPU, said: "The revelations made by Jatta about the circumstances of the killing of Deyda Hydara confirm the long, widely held accusation that the government of Yahya Jammeh perpetrated the heinous crime.

"It is unfortunate that it has taken this long, 15 years, for us to know the killers of Deyda. This is painfully depressing but also a relief as the family and his colleagues deserve to know the truth and to pursue justice."

Meanwhile, the Gambia Press Union (GPU) is actively engaged with the TRRC process and is closely monitoring developments.

The Union encourages the Commission to leave no stone unturned in establishing the truth and seeking justice for wide of crimes committed against journalists during the 22-year reign of Yahya Jammeh.

The Union reminds The Gambia Government of its obligation to pursue justice and to bring to book every perpetrator, including exiled ex-president Yahya Jammeh, for the killing of Deyda and all other crimes against journalists of which his government perpetrated or failed in its duty to investigate.

The Union wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to individuals and partner organisations who have supported in particular the family of Mr Hydara and the freedom and development of the media during those difficult times. The Union also stands by Mr. Hydara's family and offers its support and solidarity especially during these trying times.

Gambia

Business Resumes At Serrekunda Market

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.