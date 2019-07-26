25 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Halifa Sallah Addresses Protesters, Negotiates for Release of Eight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelson Manneh

Halifa Sallah, the National Assembly member for Serrekunda Wednesday addressed over a thousand angry protesters at the Serrekunda Market.

Sallah also negotiated with the police for the release of 8 arrestees who were arrested as a result of the protest.

The protesters were chanting and throwing stones at the police officers who were there to quell the protest. In return, the PIU officers were also throwing teargas at the protesters.

Sallah told the protesters not to take the law in their hands and asked them to stop throwing stones.

Thereafter, the former Minority Leader marched to the Serrekunda police station where he engaged the Deputy Chief of Defense Staff, Yakuba Drammeh and the Station Officer of the said station for the release of those detained by the police.

Sallah discussed with the officers on the way forward for the resolution of the standoff, saying his aim was to make sure that the protesters vacate the place for peace and tranquillity to prevail.

"I have spoken to the protesters after listening to them and they confirmed to me that some of their colleagues are detained here. They (the protesters) said they will not go home until they are released," he said.

Sallah continued, "They also complained that they are treated like animals. That is why they are reacting like this. To defuse the tension, I urge you to release those who are detained here and I will also go and address the protesters outside and I'm sure they will listen to me."

The Deputy CDS after listening to Honourable Sallah said his interest was how to calm the situation.

"I was informed about this incident since around 6:30 am and I was subsequently told to deploy my men to the ground. I then called the Yundum camp as it is in their jurisdiction and the men were briefed before they were deployed to the ground," he said.

Deputy CDS Drammeh said he did not stop there but also decided to come to the ground to see what was happening.

"I came to the ground and went to the protesters to talk to them. We are all working to make sure that there is peace and any means that we can use to make sure that there is peace, let's go on with it," he said.

After a while the officers at the station agreed to formally release the eight detainees who were detained at the police station on bail.

Subsequently after their release, Sallah addressed the detainees and urged them to go home.

The protesters could be heard chanting that PIU Officers are not needed in the Gambia.

"We are tired of these killings, these PIU Officers are paid from the tax payers' money to secure our lives, but they in turn decide to kill our own people," they said.

Some protesters could also be heard chanting that the PIU Officers were treating them like animals and that was why they were reacting like this.

Sallah continued his mission to meet other protesters in Bakoteh and other places.

Gambia

Business Resumes At Serrekunda Market

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.