25 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Vigils, Protests Continue Across Sudan

Khartoum / Delling / Nyala — Revolutionary vigils of students and professors have continued in Khartoum and the states of Sudan to demand civilian authority, uncover the fate of the missing, and in solidarity with the families of survivors of rape.

On Wednesday, the workers of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Khartoum held a protest at the ministry headquarters, demanding civilian authority along with an elected Farmers' Union and the stop of illegal deductions from their salaries.

The district committees of Khartoum North held a protest in front of the criminal investigation office in the capital Khartoum in solidarity with those missing in the massacre of June 3 at the General Command of the Armed Forces , demanding the disclosure of their fate, punishment of the killers of martyrs and the wounded, and hand over power to a civilian government.

Delling in South Kordofan witnessed a massive rally in solidarity with the martyr Ahmed El Hasan Sharafeldin, who was killed by the military intelligence this week under torture.

Abdallah Abuhom, said that the rally will start from the funeral parlour in the airport area in Delling until the freedom square and the old locality, in solidarity with the martyr Ahmed Hasan and pointed to the rally will end with a public speech by the leaders of the FFC.

The coordination of medical and health staff in North Darfur organised a protest in the capital of Nyala to condemn abuses against civilians, demand justice for the martyrs and handover of civilian authority.

The participants held up banners calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the killing of demonstrators and bringing those involved to justice.

The doctors of the hospitals of Tijani El Mahi and Taha Baashar Hospital in Khartoum carried out protest vigils with the same objectives.

