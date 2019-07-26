Sudan Security Bars Opposition Symposium

Khartoum / Omdurman / Delling — On Wednesday, officers of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) banned the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) from holding a symposium at the headquarters of the Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company (GNPOC) in Khartoum, despite prior notification.

The workers of the oil company were forced to turn the symposium into a protest outside the company's iconic landmark headquarters, condemning the ban.

Addressing the vigil, Madani Abbas, a leading member of the FFC, stressed that freedom of expression is one of the fundamental values that the revolution was launched for.

He explained that the ban on the symposium indicates that the security forces are still in control of institutions of an economic and productive nature, stressing that the restructuring should include all institutions.

South Kordofan

The FFC of Delling in South Kordofan have expressed their rejection of the abuses carried out by the military intelligence through a memorandum submitted to the executive director of the locality.

Abdallah Abuhum, leading member of the FFC in Delling, told Radio Dabanga that the intelligence authorities in Delling raided a meeting of the FFC on Tuesday, on the pretext of not being notified, and arrested women in a rally last week.

The FFC expressed their rejection of this behaviour, describing what the intelligence is doing is violation of freedoms and that these practices are not of its powers.

FCC rallies

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) announced rallies on Thursday in Khartoum and the rest of the country, in confirmation of the commitment to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, rejection of party quotas, and adherence to the government of competencies.

The FFC Field Work Committee explained in a statement on Tuesday that the rallies will be launched from the three towns of Khartoum and an in various places in the states at 1 pm.

Tear gas

Security forces dispersed demonstrations organised by students of Omdurman El Ahliya University using tear gas on Wednesday.

Students at Omdurman El Ahliya University told Radio Dabanga that the security forces cordoned off the university's headquarters since early morning and fired dense tear gas after the rally left the university campus.

They said the troops tracked fleeing students inside the Hamed El Nil Cemetery.

A group of students from Omdurman El Ahliya University said in a statement that a group of students of the ousted National Congress Party attacked students under the supervision of the university police, causing injury to a number of students.

They explained that the police and the security forces arrested a number of students at the university gate.

