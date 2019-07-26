25 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 1,000 Sudanese Militiamen Arrive in Libya

Libya — Reliable sources report to Radio Dabanga that the first batch of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia have arrived in Libya in the oil-rich region crescent to protect Libya's oil installations in order to allow forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar to concentrate all their power on the Tripoli attack, which Haftar's forces have failed in recent months.

The source, speaking to Radio Dabanga, estimated the number of troops to be about 1,000 out of the 4,000 troops expected to arrive in Libya in the next few months.

Documents obtained by Al Jazeera revealed the use of the Sudanese airspace in the transfer of hundreds of RSF soldiers to Libya and Yemen through Eritrea.

Sudan has a large RSF contingent in the war in Yemen, which is now part of the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Unofficial estimates say that the real number of Sudanese troops participating in the war in Yemen is close to 10,000 soldiers, mostly from the RSF.

The militia is made attractive by offering relatively high levels of pay.

