25 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Doctors, Lab Techs Sacked for Protests

El Geneina / ED Daein — The West Darfur state Ministry of Health has terminated the services of 14 doctors who participated in ongoing protests recently. The protests were against the appointment of a new director-general of the Ministry of Health and the non-payment of July salaries.

Doctors said in a statement that El Geneina Teaching Hospital has been experiencing a severe shortage of doctors, deteriorating services, and lack of equipment and work aids.

In East Darfur, the health authorities terminated the service of more than 25 workers in a laboratory at Ed Daein Teaching Hospital since last month.

A statement of the gathering of doctors in the state laboratories, that the reason for their termination was political agendas.

The statement said the doctors' problem lies in improving the work environment.

Sudan

