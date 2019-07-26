Sudan: Women and Children's Rights NGO's Khartoum Office Ransacked

Khartoum — The Sima Centre for Training and Protection of Women and Children's Rights has said that its office in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum was raided early on Tuesday. The outer door was broken, and the contents of the office ransacked, but initial inspection suggests nothing was stolen.

The centre said in a statement that all signs indicate that the raid and break-in had nothing to do with theft; but aimed at papers and documents concerning the nature of the work of the centre. The statement said that whoever broke into the headquarters did not target the funds and mobile phones that were present in the office.

The centre warned of doing anything harmful to the safety of the centre's staff, its clients and its headquarters. It stressed that "methods of intimidation and persecution will not prevent us from committing to our principled position to address the issues of violations and protect victims of violence of women and children".

