Sudan: Study Now Suspended At Five Universities

Khartoum Bahri / Omdurman / Sennar / West Kordofan — On Wednesday, the Holy Koran University in Omdurman and the University of Bakht El Rida in White Nile state suspended the study indefinitely, bringing the number of universities that have been closed to five.

The decisions follow a series of student rallies, demonstrations and vigils demanding civilian authority and refusing to resume the study unless key demands are met.

The universities of Khartoum North (Bahri), Sennar, and West Kordofan have taken a similar decision after the increase in student refusal to resume the study only after the creation of favourable conditions.

The University Lecturers Association demanded the creation of proper university environment and the return of politically dismissed students and professors and the dismissal of university directors and their deputies.

The students of Sudan University for Science and Technology have continued their strike for the tenth day in a row demanding the dissolution of jihadist units, student union and other demands.

The students of Omdurman El Ahliya University organised a mass demonstration in front of the university headquarters in solidarity with those missing in the General Command massacre amid chanting slogans demanding punishment of the killers of the martyrs and the wounded and handing over power to a civilian government.

At the University of Khartoum, the Democratic Front issued a statement rejecting the university administration's decision to resume the study as an attempt to drag the students into a side battle against the administration and the security forces.

The students of El Ahfad University for Girls in Omdurman held a protest in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, demanding immediate punishment and handing over power to a civilian government.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.