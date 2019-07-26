26 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Support for Farmers Affected By Drought

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy President David Mabuza says government has offered support to farmers who were affected by drought in the Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

"As government, we will not allow our agricultural sector to collapse because farmers are the lifeblood of our economy. That is why as part of our response to these challenges, we have set aside a package of financial assistance to affected farmers in various provinces.

"I am advised by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development that various provinces were assisted with drought relief funding.

"In this regard, the Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape Provinces are among the provinces that received drought relief funding during the last quarter of the 2018/19 financial year," he said.

The Deputy President said this when responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He had been asked what government had done in terms of drought relieve support for farmers in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State to ensure sustainable food security.

The support given to farmers in the three provinces does not amount to agricultural subsidies, but efforts to alleviate the negative impact that the drought may have had on farmers and the sustainability of the enterprises. This includes:

- R20 million was allocated to the Eastern Cape, where the Sarah Baartman and Amathole Districts were supported with fodder which was distributed to farmers in need;

- R13.5 million was allocated to the Free State where the Thabo Mofutsanyane District was supported with the refurbishment and equipping of boreholes as well as mitigating water challenges;

- R43 million was allocated to the Northern Cape where the Namakwa and Pixley ka Seme Districts received fodder to support farmers in need;

- R10 million was allocated to Limpopo where in Vhembe, Mopani, Capricorn, Sekhukhune, and Waterberg Districts, where farmers benefitted from the support which assisted them with boreholes and desilting of dams;

- R10 million was allocated to Mpumalanga where Bohlabela, Ehlanzeni and Nkangala Districts were assisted with fodder, boreholes and desilting of dams. Many farmers benefitted from this support programme; and

- R170 million was allocated to the Western Cape where in the Central Karoo District and parts of the Garden Route, West Coast and Overberg District, farmers received fodder.

"Both the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape Departments of Agriculture provided fodder to the affected farmers while the Free State Department of Agriculture is currently providing relief in terms of water infrastructure projects including boreholes and desilting of dams.

"The main focus was on subsistence and smallholder farmers, however, in provinces like the Western Cape and the Northern Cape all categories of farmers benefitted in the affected municipalities," said the Deputy President.

Fodder and water infrastructure were used to support affected livestock in terms of feeding and drinking water. Some farmers have both livestock and crop and would use the water for irrigation as well.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development in collaboration with the provincial departments of agriculture also continuously disseminate early warning information and provide drought coping strategies.

South Africa

Cop and 6 Accomplices Nabbed for Planning Cash-in-Transit Heist

A police constable was arrested with six other men by a multi-disciplinary task team for allegedly planning to commit a… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Environment
Agribusiness
Southern Africa
Climate
Sustainable Development
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.