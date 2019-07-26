25 July 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Names Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee Independence Day Orator

Tagged:

Related Topics

As Liberia's celebrates its 172nd Independence Anniversary, Nobel Peace Laureate Madam Leymah Gbowee, is expected to deliver the prestigious national oration.

Madam Gbowee, a widely known Liberian feminist and peace advocate, takes the mantle at a time President Weah continues to encourage citizens to embrace peace, unity and harmony towards the greater good of the nation.

The National Day Orator, who is the Founder and President of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, is peace activist credited for leading a women's nonviolent peace movement that helped bring an end to the Liberian Civil War in 2003.

The Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa provides educational and leadership opportunities to girls, women and the youth in Liberia.

She is a founding member and Coordinator of Women in Peace-building Network (WIPNET) of the West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP).

Madam Gbowee holds a Masters of Arts in Conflict Transformation from Eastern Mennonite University (Harrisonburg, VA), a Doctor of Laws (LLD) honoris causa from Rhodes University in South Africa and the University of Alberta in Canada, and a Doctor Honoris Causa in Specialty Management and Conflict Resolution from the Polytechnic University in Mozambique.

She was named in 2013 a Distinguished Fellow in Social Justice, a Visiting Transnational Fellow at the Center for Research on Women and Fellow in Residence at the Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College. Madam Leymah Gbowee was honored as a flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She is the mother of six children.

Liberia

From 'China to Liberia' ... Ministerial Complex Dedicated

The newly constructed ministerial complex was dedicated on July 25, 2019 at a colorful ceremony witnessed by several… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.