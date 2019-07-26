26 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senate Team Summons CS Adan Mohamed Over Lake Basin Mall

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Walter Menya

The push to have the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu handed over to the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) has taken a new turn after a Senate committee summoned East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed to explain the delay.

Mr Adan is expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations on July 30 "to apprise the committee" on the circumstances that have made it difficult to pass on the ownership of the mall to LBDA.

Mr Mohamed will also be required to comment on the Auditor-General's report that found the mall was value for money despite some procurement issues.

This follows a request by Kisumu Senator Fred Outa for a statement from the committee "on the delayed handover of the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu."

The LBDA management led by CEO Raymond Omollo have also been summoned by the committee and will appear on July 31.

The matter has taken a new urgency as local leaders push for the handover of the mall to LBDA after it emerged that the expansive 60,000 square metre mall has attracted just a few tenants as claims, counter-claims and a probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission take centre stage.

Kenya

Kenyatta Hints He May Not Back Deputy President Ruto in 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta dropped the clearest hint that he may not back his deputy in the 2022 General Election. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Tension Building in Southern African Trade Relationships
Tension Building in Southern African Trade Relationships

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.