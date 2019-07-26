Kenya: Senate Team Summons CS Adan Mohamed Over Lake Basin Mall

The push to have the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu handed over to the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) has taken a new turn after a Senate committee summoned East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed to explain the delay.

Mr Adan is expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations on July 30 "to apprise the committee" on the circumstances that have made it difficult to pass on the ownership of the mall to LBDA.

Mr Mohamed will also be required to comment on the Auditor-General's report that found the mall was value for money despite some procurement issues.

This follows a request by Kisumu Senator Fred Outa for a statement from the committee "on the delayed handover of the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu."

The LBDA management led by CEO Raymond Omollo have also been summoned by the committee and will appear on July 31.

The matter has taken a new urgency as local leaders push for the handover of the mall to LBDA after it emerged that the expansive 60,000 square metre mall has attracted just a few tenants as claims, counter-claims and a probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission take centre stage.