Kenya: Police Destroy Shabaab Ieds Assembly Site in Garissa

Police have destroyed an improvised explosive devices (IEDs) assembly site believed to be that of Al-Shabaab at Gaame, Ijaara area in Garissa County.

According to intelligence reports, the camp is said to have also served as a health service centre for the Somalia-based terrorist group.

"Weapons, explosives, electronics, large amounts of black explosive powder, foodstuffs and medicine were recovered from the scene," an intelligence brief seen by the Nation reads.

Among the medicine found at the camp on Wednesday was ceftriaxone, sold under the trade name Rocephin, which is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.

The Shabaab militants plant explosives on roads and stage attacks including kidnapping on targets in the border regions of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa where it has killed police officers and soldiers with home-made bombs.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), a UN-endorsed force of 22,000 soldiers, has succeeded in restricting Al-Shabaab's operations in Somalia, forcing them to change tack and use local cells instead of crossing borders to stage attacks.

On Tuesday, the militants are reported to have kidnapped two Kenyans in Elkambere and Hulugho in Garissa but security agents said they are in hot pursuit to rescue them.

Recently, suspected Al-Shabaab militants abducted Cuban doctors Assel Herera Correa and Landy Rodriguez, who were working in Mandera.

The two are yet to be found, with the government only indicating that everything will be done to secure their freedom.

Early this week, the group is said to have attempted to kidnap construction workers in Elwak, Mandera but their plan was foiled by locals.