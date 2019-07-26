Sudan: National Initiative Present By SBA Aims Economic Renaissance - Dr. Abbas

Khartoum — Sudanese Businessmen Association (SBA) will inaugurate its national initiative next Sunday at Commercial Chamber Union Tower in Khartoum.

The initiative will be inaugurated under slogan" Towards Economic Reform for Transition stage.

SUNA noted that the inaugural of the initiative will be honored by the Head of the Economic Committee of the Transitional Military Council, Maj (Gen) Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim.

SBA Acting Secretary General, Dr. Abbas Ali AL Sayed explained in statement to SUNA that the initiative was a step in the context of national efforts exerted by the association based on the private sector concern and willing to push initiatives towards boosting change and transition particularly on economic field.

He added that the initiative was formulated in collaboration and participation of economists, experts, specialists, academicians, university professors and research centers affiliated to BAS.