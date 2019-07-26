24 July 2019

International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)

Gambia: Ex-President Jammeh Must Be Tried for the Murder of Journalist and Union Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Deyda Hydara was shot in his car near the Gambian capital Banjul on 16 December, 2004. He was editor of the independent daily The Point and a correspondent for AFP news agency. He was known for being critical of the government.

The accusation was made before Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) by Lieutenant Malick Jatta, who has been held in custody over this case since February 2017. "We opened fire, myself, Alieu Jen and Sana Manjang," he said. Alieu Jen is also in prison while Sana Manjang was charged but is on the run.

Malick Jatta has accused Yahya Jammeh of being the mastermind behind the crime. The ex-president was reportedly on the phone with Jatta's commander during the operation and allegedly offered money to the killers later on.

Jammeh was President of Gambia from 1996 to 2017 and now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea. The TRRC was set up in October 2018 to investigate alleged violations of human rights under his rule.

The GPU said: "The Union reminds the Gambian government of its obligation to pursue justice and bring to book every perpetrator, including exiled ex-president Yahya Jammeh, for the killing of Deyda and all other crimes against journalists of which his government perpetrated or failed in its duty to investigate."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "We have been asking for justice for our brother Deyda Hydara for many years and it is time to end the impunity. We call on the Gambian government to request Yahya Jammeh's extradition so that he can stand trial where his alleged crimes were committed. Justice must be done!"

Gambia

Business Resumes At Serrekunda Market

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who… Read more »

Read the original article on IFJ.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.