Gambia: U.S. Embassy Reacts to Killing of American Citizens

The United States Embassy in Banjul, toady reiterated its commitment to collaborate with The Gambian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the direct involvement of former President Jammeh in the disappearance of American Citizens Alhaji M. Ceesay and Ebrima Jobe in 2013. Below reads the press release;

This week, testimony in The Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) provided details surrounding the direct involvement of former President Jammeh in the disappearance of American Citizens Alhaji M. Ceesay and Ebrima Jobe in 2013. The United States welcomes the additional information that has come to light as this provides an opportunity to renew our investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

We will pursue a close partnership with Gambian authorities based on these new revelations to continue to investigate the disappearance of these American citizens.

The United States Government expresses our heartfelt condolences to the families of Alhaji M. Ceesay, Ebrima Jobe, and of all other victims of crimes that are being revealed by the continued work of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission. We express our gratitude to the TRRC for undertaking this important work for accountability, justice, and national reconciliation.