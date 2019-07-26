Uganda: Masaka Town New-Look Excites Museveni

President Museveni has said he is impressed with the ongoing overhaul of roads in Masaka Municipality.

The project is funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme.

The President particularly commended Masaka mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo for superintending the road works which has seen six roads widened and with solar-powered lights installed.

"I am impressed with the work done in Masaka Municipality through USMID programme, under the stewardship of the Mayor Kayemba," he said.

The President lauded the transparency exhibited in executing the project, saying the project budget is going to be raised from Shs30.7b to Shs52b in the next five years.

Mr Museveni made remarks on Wednesday during the commissioning of the new roads in Masaka Town.

The head of State also commended individual developers who have changed the face of Masaka Town, which he said suffered a setback during the 1979 liberation war.

"Rebuilding Masaka has been a job of individual developers not government but this has been possible due to the prevailing peace in the country," he said

He, however, tasked the residents to work hard and create wealth at household level.

The revamped road network measures 5.14km.

The roads include Yellow Knife road, Edward Avenue, Jethabhai Street, Alex Ssebowa and Katwe.

Other roads which have been lined up for construction include; Nyendo- Cathedral Road, Villa Road, Nyendo Market Circular, Birch Avenue /Hill road, Kyewalyange /Nalubaale street, Barracks Road and Kampala road/ Elgin Street.

The project will equally cover the street lighting of Nyendo-Kitovu Road, Villa Road and a section of Bukakkata Road.

The infrastructural development comes at the time after government promised to elevate Masaka to a city effective July 1, 2020.

Although Masaka and Mbale were not initially part of the five cities to become operational next year, President Museveni recently directed they be added onto the list given their historical and cultural significance.

Other new cities that will be operationalised next year include Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.

Background

Like in Masaka, the USMID project has also played a big role in improving infrastructure in many municipalities across the country.

Between 2013 and 2018, government spent $150m in 14 municipalities. Roads that had been in a sorry state for several years, finally received a facelift.

Under the programme, a total of 73 urban roads that make up 39.09kms were rehabilitated to asphalt concrete standards, with walkways, bicycle lanes to cater for all road users in the urban centre. The roads are also been fitted with solar lights to cater for safety and reduce on gender-based violence and crime that may crop up in the urban centres.

Drainage structures and greening to manage the climate change related risks such as heat waves and heavy floods. A total of 1,320 trees and 56,449m of grass and flowers have been planted along the road reserves to enhance beautification of the same. Trash cans have also been provided to reduce the littering of the streets.