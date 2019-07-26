26 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: She Cranes Players Seek Bonus Parity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Regina Nalujja

The She Cranes finished seventh among 16 teams at the 10-day Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, but feel short-changed for their hard work.

The ladies settled for Shs132m instead of the Shs348m that was budgeted for before the world showpiece.

According to Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) World Cup budget of Shs2.1b, each player was supposed to receive Shs29m ($8,000) allowance, however, they settled for Shs10m each.

However, treasurer Yusuf Kamulegeya said of the Shs2.1b, UNF only received Shs1b.

"We had outstanding debts, paid for transport and accommodation, among others," he told Daily Monitor. "If the government gives us more money, players will get more."

Uneven distribution

Government gave Shs10b to Fufa for Cranes 2019 Nations Cup campaign compared to the Shs1b to the She Cranes, which players deem unfair.

At Afcon, Uganda progressed to the knockout stage after beating DR Congo 2-0, drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe and lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt in Group A. The boys received a winning bonus of Shs14.7m ($4,000) per game and Shs7.3m ($2,000) for the draw. They also received Shs22m ($ 6,000) for reaching the Round of 16 and payment delays caused a mutiny in the camp. When President Museveni hosted them in Entebbe after the tournament he committed an additional Shs3.7b ($1m) to the players and technical team.

But when Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports hosted the She Cranes, at Nakasero she offered each Shs1m. "While in Liverpool, we heard the President had given more money to our counterparts [the Uganda Cranes] yet we starved for three months in camp before government gave us just a portion of the World Cup preparation budget," complained a senior player who preferred anonymity.

"It's as if Afcon is more important than the [netball] World Cup. It's so disgusting."

Remarkable results

The She Cranes beat Samoa 69-48, Scotland 52-43 in Group D to progress to the second preliminary stage. They beat Trinidad & Tobago 57-54, lost to South Africa 67-40, Jamaica 61-48 and Malawi 55-44 before beating Zimbabwe 58-47. For this each player received a winning bonus of only Shs920, 000 (£200).

During their three-month preps for the world event, the She Cranes received allowances of Shs30, 000 for a month before it was reduced to Shs10, 000 in addition to commuting 40km from Kyaliwajjala to Nakirebe daily in the last week of training. Meanwhile, the Cranes camped in Dubai ahead of the Afcon.

However, hope springs eternal for the ladies, that if they too meet the President, he will give them a fair and deserving handshake.

FULLY FUNDED UGANDA CRANES

Afcon budget: Shs10b received

Win per match: Shs14.7m per player

Draw per match: Shs7.3 m per player

Advancing to last 16: Shs22m

President's offer: Shs3.7b

original she cranes budget

Full budget: Shs2.1b

Player's payments: Shs369.6m

Payment per player:

Shs29m ($8,000)

What they received

Total Received: Shs1b

Total payment: Shs120m

Payment per player: Shs10m

First Lady's offer: Shs1m per player

Winning bonus:

Shs920, 000 per player (£200)

Additional reporting by Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi & Innocent Ndawula

Uganda

IGG Names Most Corrupt Districts

A report by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) has listed district civil servants as the most corrupt public… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.