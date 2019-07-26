Uganda: Besigye Open to Talks With NRM Only for Transition Government

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye has opened the door for possible talks with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for a peaceful transition.

"The bitter end where they must be pushed out (can be avoided) if they whisper to us and say, can we see how this transition happens. We can talk to them, but what we don't believe in is dialogue," he said.

Dr Besigye, who was sworn-in at secret location as the People's President in 2016, was yesterday afternoon speaking at his home in Kasangati in Wakiso District where he addressed members of the "People's Assembly" in what was dubbed the Presidential Address on the State of the People.

"The sooner they wake up to ensure that we have a smooth transition the better, but change is unstoppable," he declared.

He said such talks must be structured to pave way for the formation of a government of national unity to manage the country during the transition.

Discussions on the composition of such a government, he said, have been going on for quite some time and they point towards comprising people who would not benefit from the immediate post-transition era.

Government response

However, the deputy spokesperson of Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza, yesterday dismissed the call for formation of a transition government. He said the conditions in Uganda do not warrant such a development.

"A transitional government can only emerge if a country is emerging from a war or where a government has been toppled such as what is going on in the Sudan. Ours is an elected government with a mandate," he said.

Mr Bantariza argues that engaging in such talks would also amount to betrayal of the people who elected the NRM into power and a breach of the Constitution.

Dr Besigye said the transition period would also entail crafting of a new constitution that would redistribute power to ensure there are multiple power centres through either devolution or federalism.

Formation of a justice and truth telling commission, he said, would be necessary to investigate killings such as those that occurred in Luweero Triangle in the early 1980s, during the insurgency in northern and eastern Uganda and most recently in the Rwenzori Sub-region. Such a process, he said, would pave way for reconciliation.

Dr Besigye said the transition period would also entail introduction of programmes aimed at leading the economy to recovery and rebuilding of security agencies.