26 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hundreds Flee Homes As Soldiers Battle Boko Haram Near University of Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Hundreds of residents fled their homes on Thursday night as gun battle erupted between suspected Boko Haram insurgents and troops at Dalori IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno state, sources told Daily Trust.

The gun duel intensifies as Nigerian Airforce choppers hover over the University of Maiduguri and Dalori general areas.

Some students told our correspondent that they are under serious attacks, just as loud gunfire was heard near the campus.

"Everyone is crying because the gun shots are unbearable," a female undergraduate who craved anonymity said.

Another student claimed that for 10 minutes, Airforce jets were hovering over their hostels.

Bukar Hassan, a resident of Dalori told our correspondent that hundreds of residents are running for their lives.

"The insurgents attacked Dalori IDP and there was deafening gunfire everywhere; IDPs are running toward Tashan Bama area," Bukar said.

Nigeria

'African Universities Sell Certificates to Unqualified Nigerians'

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Thursday met with the registrars of 159 foreign universities in Africa, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.