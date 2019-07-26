Nigeria Needs Homegrown Solutions to Her Problems - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said adopting homegrown solutions is the best way to tackle most of the challenges Nigeria is facing.

He said this Thursday, the last day of the two-day Maiden Presidential Policy Roundtable Retreat held at the Aso Rock in Abuja.

"Some of you may remember me saying some years back that what we need are "made in Nigeria solutions for our uniquely Nigerian problems," the president said in his closing remark at the event.

He said Nigeria should not lose sight of the laws, regulations, geography, culture, history and many other factors "that makes us Nigerians when benchmarking the country against other countries."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the maiden event was held to review how the Buhari-led administration fared in the past four years as well as chart a roadmap for the 'next level' agenda.

Those in attendance include senior officials of the ruling All Progessives Congress (APC) led by the party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The president started his closing remark by thanking event attendees. He then reviewed various sessions and panel discussions.

"During these two days, several case studies were presented on how different countries successfully addressed various issues confronting them.

"I listened carefully and attentively throughout all the presentations and the subsequent exchanges in the question and answer sessions. What was very obvious is that the journey for each country was different.

"A good example is on infrastructure development. The path adopted by Ethiopia is from my understanding, the complete opposite of Brazil. This is also the same when it comes to agriculture, where Brazil adopted large scale mechanised agriculture while Ethiopia took the out-grower and contract farming model.

"The same can be said when you compare the oil and gas policies of Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States as shown in one of the presentations.

"Like my brother, the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia mentioned, the only right answer is the one that is tailored to your specific needs.

"This means as we benchmark Nigeria against other countries, we must not lose sight of the laws, regulations, geography, culture, history and many other factors that makes us Nigerians," Mr Buhari explained.

He gave examples of efforts the government has made in revamping agriculture and infrastructure through homegrown plans.

"As you can see, in agriculture, the government was just an enabler. We linked the farmers to input suppliers and off-takers while providing extension services. In infrastructure development, we decided to build the roads ourselves for now. As a nation, the limited experiences we have on road concessions have not been very positive. But that said, we will continue to explore."

Resolutions

The president also listed key proposals adopted at the end of the event.

"Stimulate significant investments in the industrialisation of agriculture; develop policies that will facilitate private sector participation in infrastructure projects; introduce policies and regulatory changes that will unlock growth potentials in the petroleum sector - both upstream and downstream;

"Others are: aggressively improve the ease of doing business by reducing bureaucracy and improving inter agency collaboration; providing incentives for investors especially in agriculture and power sectors; facilitate construction of mass and affordable housing to propel economic growth and reduce the massive housing deficit; launch of a consumer credit scheme with the banking sector for citizens to have access to long term and affordable mortgages and consumer credit.

"Address our security challenges by working in collaboration with the private sector; fix the power sector by addressing some of the regulatory uncertainties and operational shortcomings of the key players and drive efficiency in public service delivery through realignment of the Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and implementation of e-governance solutions."

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, Mr Buhari explained how Nigeria under his leadership was pulled out of economic recession.

"Through various monetary and fiscal measures, we restored economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up our external reseves," Mr Buhari said. "We have witnessed eight quarters of consistent marginal growth of the economy over the past two and a half years."