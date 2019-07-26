26 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: We Need More Girl Participation in Grassroots Football - Kisakye

By George Katongole

While it has been eight years since the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 tournament started with an attempt to bridge the gender gap, inclusion is still at the mind of the sponsors.

According to the football organising body, Fufa, estimates indicate that for every five boys playing football, one is a girl. Yet according to Remmie Kisakye, Airtel's Brand and Communication manager this substantial growth comes with its challenges. She said in an interview ahead of the regional finals kick-off this weekend that cultural factors that limit players from participation still needs great sensitisation while she advocated for more leagues that can absorb the identified talent.

"Participation comes with its own challenges especially to girls but if there is a wider spectrum of competition, we can benefit as a country. The boys have already matured and some are representing us on the big stages like the Afcon finals," she noted pointing out Faruku Miya, a standout performer for ARS and the Cranes.

"These are important imbalances we want to continue to bridge as we continue to offer equal opportunities," she adds. Women only have the Fufa Elite League, regional leagues and school competitions.

"At the grassroots, we are helping identify a lot of talent that must be absorbed at the top levels".

Girls between 11 and 17 years are part of the annual ARS programme that will climax on August 7. National winners will get Shs7m an increase from Shs5m last year with the runners-up getting Shs5m. Each regional champion is assured of Shs1.5m and Shs1m for the losing finalists.

ARS 2019 SCHEDULE

Kampala Region - July 26-28

Buganda Region - August 2-4 (Luweero)

N. East & Eastern - August 9-11 (Soroti)

Northern & W. Nile - August 16-18 (Lira)

Kitara & Western - August 28-30 (Masindi)

National Finals - Sept 4-7 (Lugogo)

