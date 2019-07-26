26 July 2019

South Africa: Le Clos Into 100m Butterfly Semis, Tandy Misses Out

Cape Town — South Africa's Chad le Clos eased his way into the semi-finals of the men's 100m butterfly in Day 6's swimming heats at the FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

Swimming in Heat 7 on Friday, Le Clos touched the wall in a time of 51.58 which was good enough for second place behind star Hungarian teenager - and winner of the 200m butterfly - Kristof Milak (51.42).

When all was said and done, Le Clos' time wound up as the fourth-fastest overall with American 22-year-old superstar Caeleb Dressel dominating the field in posting a time of 50.28, a mere 0.46 slower than the 10-year-old world record of compatriot Michael Phelps (49.82).

Also swimming in the same heats, but not faring as well, was Ryan Coetzee who recorded the 30th-fastest time of 53.46.

Elsewhere, Nathania van Niekerk posted the 26th-quickest time in the women's 200m backstroke (2:13.37) which was a full 7.36 behind American teenager Regan Smith (2:06.01) who set a new world junior record in the process.

Brad Tandy will be disappointed in missing out on the semi-finals in the men's 50m freestyle splash-and-dash after finishing in 18th place in a time of 22.24. Once again Dressel led the way with a blistering 21.49.

Erin Gallagher is still looking for an elusive semi-final spot at this year's world championships after missing out in the heats of the women's 50m butterfly. Gallagher posted the 19th-fastest time (26.45) as Sweden's Sarah Sjöström predictably led the way (25.39).

Finally, Dune Coetzee had to settle for the 30th-quickest time in the women's 800m freestyle heats (8:47.97) which was a full 30.74 behind the fastest time recorded by American Leah Smith (8:17.23) who edged compatriot Katie Ledecky (8:17.42) and rising Australian star Ariarne Titmus (8:19.43).

South Africa have a double shot at a medal in the women's 200m breaststroke final on Friday (13:50 SA time) when Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both take to the pool.

