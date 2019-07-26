26 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bunda Forest Murder Suspect Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lusayo Singogo-Mana

Malawi police have arrested a 28-year-old Shaibu Mussa for killing a 31 year-old Loveness Gowa at Bunda Forest, Lilongwe Police have confirmed.

Kingsley Dandaula Police PRO -Dandaula: Suspect in

Public Relations Officer for Central Region Police Headquarters, Kingsley Dandaula said the incident occurred on April 21, 2018 at around 11 o'clock in the morning.

"On the day of the incident, the deceased, who hailed from Mkwinda Village in Traditional Authority Chiseka in the district, went to Bunda Campus in search of piece works.

"However, Gowa did not return home and was found dead in the forest opposite Bible Believers' Church. She was stabbed on the left shoulder and her phone, which she carried from home, was missing on the scene of crime," he said.

Dandaula said the matter was reported to Bunda Police Unit whose officers embarked on investigation and managed to apprehend the suspect in the process.

"The police received a tip from people living in surrounding areas that Mussa fled his home as soon as the incident happened and went to hide at Kamoyo Village in T.A. Malili in Lilongwe.

"Following the tip, the police continued with the investigations and later arrested the suspect," he added.

According to Dandaula, further investigations revealed more crimes which Mussa committed besides the murder case.

"On April 8, 2018, the suspect robbed with violence a phone from a man who went to pray at Bunda Forest. Also, on May 16, 2018, Mussa violently attacked a Bunda student and stole her laptop," said Dandaula.

Mussa is currently in police custody pending court hearing. The suspect hails from James Village in Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe District.

Malawi

Maize Prices Sour, Social Body Seeks Malawi Govt Intervention

Maize prices are souring, reaching K15, 000 for a 50-kilogram bag from K8, 000 just a few two months ago, prompting the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.