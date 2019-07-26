Malawi: Police Arrest Drug Dealer At Chinakanaka

Malawi Police in Mulanje on Wednesday arrested Benjamin Samson, 28, at Chinakanaka Trading Centre for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

According to Mulanje Police Station spokesperson, Gresham Ngwira, the law enforcers were tipped that Samson was selling drugs at Chinakanaka.

He said when police went to the trading centre in the district, they found him selling the drugs and he failed to produce a licence.

Ngwira said police arrested him and seized the drugs which included; brufen, diclofenac and bactrim.

Samson comes from Luwanje Village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.