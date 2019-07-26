26 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Arrest Drug Dealer At Chinakanaka

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Mulanje on Wednesday arrested Benjamin Samson, 28, at Chinakanaka Trading Centre for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

According to Mulanje Police Station spokesperson, Gresham Ngwira, the law enforcers were tipped that Samson was selling drugs at Chinakanaka.

He said when police went to the trading centre in the district, they found him selling the drugs and he failed to produce a licence.

Ngwira said police arrested him and seized the drugs which included; brufen, diclofenac and bactrim.

Samson comes from Luwanje Village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.

Maize Prices Sour, Social Body Seeks Malawi Govt Intervention

Maize prices are souring, reaching K15, 000 for a 50-kilogram bag from K8, 000 just a few two months ago, prompting the… Read more »

