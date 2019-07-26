26 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-KVDA MD Arrested At JKIA Over Arror and Kimwarer Dams' Scam

By Correspondent

Nairobi — Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop has been arrested.

Kimosop was arrested Friday morning on arrival from Congo over the Arror and Kimwarer dams' scandal.

He was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations awaiting his arraignment in court.

Investigations into construction of the Sh63 billion multi-purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet revealed breach of procurement law with Director of Public Prosecutions recommending charges against top government officials on Monday.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge denied abuse of office, neglect of duty among other charges when they were arraigned in court on Tuesday alongside other officials.

Kenya

Kenyatta Hints He May Not Back Deputy President Ruto in 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta dropped the clearest hint that he may not back his deputy in the 2022 General Election. Read more »

