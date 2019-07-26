26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Mofa, CSRI Begin Research Into Diamond Back Moth Pest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustina Kwabea Osei, Adaeso

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Crop Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI-CRI) have begun collaborative research into the outbreak of Blight disease of cabbage at Adaeso in the Bosome Freho District of Ashanti.

The disease is caused by the Diamond Back Moth pest which releases fungus into the exotic vegetable and according to affected farmers, the pest has easily developed resistance to pesticides for the last few years.

According to the farmers who grow cabbage on large scale in the area, the disease had worsened their economic fortunes, resulting in others quitting cabbage farming in the area.

Dr Joseph Nketia Berchie, a Principal Research Scientist at the CSIR- CRI and the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Research Extension Farmers Linkage Committee, explained to the Ghanaian Times at a stakeholders' meeting at Adaeso that, the disease was not new in the country and that the Institute had already started research into the disease and the nature of the pest.

He disclosed that, CSIR- CRI researchers had already proposed zoning the farm district into sections for the application of selected pesticides for a period and swapping it with time, training farmers in the techniques of pesticides application, among others, to manage the situation.

The Ashanti Regional Director of MoFA, Reverend John Manu, addressing the meeting said the research would not only involve MoFA and CSIR-CRI, but would have to involve the farmers because of their direct involvement with the problem.

Rev. Manu also disclosed that, researchers were in talks with some selected agro-chemical dealers, including B Kaakyire Agro-Chemicals and Frankovando Ventures, to supply researchers with chemicals for the research as the suitable chemical is expected to be discovered.

Meanwhile the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, who called for the research into the disease, pledged the government's support for the farmers through the supply of farming logistics and finance, encouraging them not to lose hope.

She indicated that the government, through its Planting for Food and Jobs, would ensure that farmers in the area got better price for their produce during harvesting.

Ghana

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Africa

Britain's former Foreign Secretary and the Mayor of London Mr Boris Johnson has been elected as the country's next Prime… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.