26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ride-Hailing Service Company Introduces 'Comfort Tariff'

Yango, a ride-hailing service has introduced the 'Comfort tariff', an additional tariff in the Yango app which gives individuals the opportunity to order a high-quality air-conditioned car selected manually for a slightly higher but still affordable price.

Mr Musheg Sahakian, the Global Expansion Director of Yango, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said: "Our launch in Ghana is touted as the most successful in all our markets, and the Comfort Tariff is a response to market demands."

"After a month of operating in Ghana, we examined feedback and needs of our riders and decided to launch the "Comfort tariff', as we have in many other countries, this is yet another way of showing commitment to our customers and we urge Ghanaians to look out for more exciting offers going forward .Drivers who have very good cars, exhibit good manners and show a lot of care for their vehicles stand a chance to earn even more with Yango," he added.

Vehicles to be on the 'Comfort tariff' according to the statement include Toyota Camry, Toyota Avensis, Kia Cerato, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Tucson, Mercedes and Benz A-Class.

"Yango recognises that our valued customers have different needs when they take a trip with us, so we are gradually increasing the range of choice for our riders, the 'Comfort tariff' offers our riders the option of a slightly higher charge in a guaranteed fully air-conditioned vehicle with special features," Yango General Manager for West Africa, Mr Kadotien Soro also said.

The statement said despite the introduction of the 'Comfort tariff', customers of Yango could still enjoy the cheapest possible ride on the economy tariff.

