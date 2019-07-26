Ghana: KMA, Traders Resolve Kejetia Stores Allocation Dispute

Kumasi — The dispute between traders and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) over the relocation to the newly constructed Kejetia Market stores and stalls has been resolved.

The allocations of these facilities have therefore begun.

Traders have been presented with their valid allocation letters aimed at facilitating their movement to the ultra-modern facilities.

For the past two weeks, there had been some grievances by the traders over the amount of money to be paid, as some traders were expected to pay about GH¢7,300.00 for a 2.25 square metre space and GH¢40,000.00 for a 12 square metre space as rent for five years.

Meanwhile, the KMA has engaged the services of Fidelity Bank, Ghana, to pre-finance the payments of the rent of those who cannot afford the money immediately.

The bank has agreed to spread the payment for five years.

But, the traders raised red flag about the money that, it was too much to afford and should be reduced.

However, during a tour of the facility by officials of KMA and some traders on Tuesday, a Deputy Director of the assembly, Yvonne Nabo, indicated that the agitation of the traders earlier on, was a result of miscommunication, stressing "most of the concerns raised were based on rumours".

She, however, maintained that rent payment of the stores and stalls would be based on the size of the space to be occupied.

Ms Nabo noted that the source of funding of the facility was not a grant, but a loan and the payment of the loan rested on the KMA, adding that the central government would not take money from anywhere to repay the loan.

She gave the assurance that KMA would not also deny anyone who is due the stores or stalls because the success of the KMA depends on revenue collected from traders.

The new market is the first phase of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project which has a total of 8,420 leasable commercial spaces, comprising 6, 940 lockable stores, 1,420 counter stores and 60 food courts and restaurants.

Others are public transport terminal, banking agencies, police and fire stations, post office, fuel and gas storage tanks, waste separation dock, sewage treatment station and crèche.

The first batch to be relocated would go to traders who originally occupied the old Kejetia Market.

A trader, Nana Ama Osei Wusu Kyeremateng, expressed satisfaction after the tour and called on her colleagues to be calm, as there was no fishy deal been done by the KMA.