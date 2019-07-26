26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Lands Commission Revokes Licences of 2 Surveyors

By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Lands Commission has revoked the licences of two surveyors for signing documents they did not work on and did poor works for some clients this year.

Director, Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission, Edwin Addo-Tawiah, who disclosed this, explained that, the actions of the surveyors were in complete disregard for the surveyors' oath which was supposed to guide their works and activities.

Among other things, he said, the surveyors, who operate in Accra, acted "unprofessionally and unethically".

Two other persons have also been arrested and prosecuted this year for operating as surveyors without licences, he stated.

Mr Addo-Tawiah was speaking to Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of an induction ceremony for 18 newly licenced surveyors in Accra yesterday.

He appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), chiefs and land owners to support the Lands Commission by engaging the services of only licenced surveyors to reduce increasing land disputes in the country.

Chairman of the Lands Commission, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, stated that, currently there were about 120 licenced surveyors in active service and good standing who practice in Greater Accra and other southern parts of the country.

In a rare situation, he said two of the newly inducted surveyors were stationed at Bolgatanga and Wa, in the Upper East and Upper West regions, to provide surveying services to residents in the northern parts of the country.

He urged them to maintain their integrity, honesty and fairness at all times to protect the interest of all Ghanaians.

"As you commence your professional practice, your output will be watched, assessed and judged by all. Please be guided by a sense of empathy and let the ordinary Ghanaian benefit from your professional skills," Mr Ntim added.

Dr Samuel Ato Andam-Arkorful, who spoke on behalf of the newly licensed surveyors, reiterated the importance of land in national development and poverty eradication.

As licensed surveyors, he said, the group were committed to work in partnership with the Lands Commission and other stakeholders to address challenges inherent in land administration in the country.

He urged his colleagues to be guided by the ethics and principles of their practice to promote the image of the profession.

