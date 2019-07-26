24 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Scottish Scouts Uplift Kindergarten in Informal Settlement

By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — Scottish Scouts visiting Namibia last week gave the Otto ya Nankudhu Pre-primary and Homework Centre, located in the informal part of Okuryangava, a facelift by painting two existing classrooms and fencing off the school ground, making the environment safer for learners.

The group who have been in the country for over three weeks also put up swings for learners and started a vegetable garden which will provide food to the centre, as some learners were missing school because they did not have food for their lunch boxes.

About 30 scouts from Forth Region in Scotland came in the country through Scouts of Namibia headed by Jim Kastelic.

After visiting Omakange in Kunene Region where the group established a kindergarten, garden and camp group for scouts in 2017 during their first visit to Namibia, they came to Windhoek to get an urban experience.

"When we came back, we asked if there was an urban project we could help with and Nam scouts discovered this. We are happy to put in manpower," said group leader Neil Rowland who added that it took the group about four hours to work on the centre.

Rowland said the Namibian scouts will over the course of time plant in the garden and maintain it.

The founder of Otto ya Nankudhu pre-primary school, Loide Shilongo expressed appreciation towards the work done. 'I am thankful. And with the fencing I know parents will enroll their babies because it is now safe," remarked Shilongo.

Shilongo further said she needs assistance to build an office and kitchen. She told Youth Corner that she initially received assistance from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare to build her pre-school in 2004. The centre has 25 learners and two teachers.

The school is named after the late commander of the forces of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia John ya Otto Nankudhu.

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.