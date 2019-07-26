26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: ... Team Manager Shocked At Decision

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raymond Ackumey

Team Manager of the national Under-20 side, the Black Satellites, Mr. Samuel Aboabire says the team is still in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram preparing for the upcoming African Games soccer tournament.

He has therefore expressed shock at reports indicating that the team has been dropped from the contingent making the trip to Morocco.

Mr. Aboabire told the Times Sports yesterday that no member of the team has been informed about any decision to drop the Satellites and have been in camp since July 8.

"I have heard the reports but there is no official communication from the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association who is facilitator of our camping here."

According to him, the team is focused on their preparations for the Games and have so far engaged in two high profile friendly games, against a Nungua select-side which they won 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Shooting Stars FC on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We currently have 30 players in camp and by the end of the week which would be reduced to 25 in the final week of preparation before the team would be pruned down to 21 for the tournament."

The team was scheduled to replace the Black Meteors at the quadrennial competition which they won in Maputo in 2011.

Ghana

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Africa

Britain's former Foreign Secretary and the Mayor of London Mr Boris Johnson has been elected as the country's next Prime… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.