Ghana: ... Team Manager Shocked At Decision

Team Manager of the national Under-20 side, the Black Satellites, Mr. Samuel Aboabire says the team is still in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram preparing for the upcoming African Games soccer tournament.

He has therefore expressed shock at reports indicating that the team has been dropped from the contingent making the trip to Morocco.

Mr. Aboabire told the Times Sports yesterday that no member of the team has been informed about any decision to drop the Satellites and have been in camp since July 8.

"I have heard the reports but there is no official communication from the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association who is facilitator of our camping here."

According to him, the team is focused on their preparations for the Games and have so far engaged in two high profile friendly games, against a Nungua select-side which they won 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Shooting Stars FC on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We currently have 30 players in camp and by the end of the week which would be reduced to 25 in the final week of preparation before the team would be pruned down to 21 for the tournament."

The team was scheduled to replace the Black Meteors at the quadrennial competition which they won in Maputo in 2011.