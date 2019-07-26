Ghana: Encourage Girls to Study STEM Programmes

A board member of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, has urged the VRA Ladies Association to encourage girls in their catchment areas to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

According to her, this would go a long way to change the perception ladies have in relation to the study of these programmes.

Rev. Dr Aryee noted that most ladies think that science subjects were difficult, bearing in mind that it was only genius who were able to study and excel in them.

She was speaking at the launch of the 20th anniversary of the VRA Ladies Association in Accra yesterday.

The event had the theme: 'The New VRA, the Role of the VRA Lady'.

As part of the programme, a book was launched by the association titled 'Energy Saving Guide', a new cloth and training programmes for ladies.

Rev. Dr Aryee indicated that, there were two core things in life which were numeracy and literacy, saying: "In addition to how we raise our children, we should make sure STEM is made important subjects in their lives."

In addition, she stated that, there was the need for the association to retreat and strategise as it would enable them to stay relevant in the market and be profitable.

The board member said for the VRA to be sustainable, the authority should aim at being self-sufficient, improve finances and management of their environment, and increase revenue.

"VRA is aspiring to be a market leader with multi-income streams, expand our business with increased asset utilisation with profitable subsidiaries," she added.

She urged the association to adopt attitudes to make a difference, contribute ideas, mentor and coach others who were oblivious of the new VRA and business processes.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VRA, said the association had helped immensely in assisting VRA to impact communities and commended their efforts in magnifying the company's corporate image.

"As you are launching your anniversary, I believe you are also looking at the future and considering how you can contribute to the VRA's vision of becoming a resilient, sustainable and growing multi business company," Mr Antwi-Darkwa said.

The VRA CEO urged the members of the group to continue their great work in contributing to the growth of the VRA.

Ms Stella M. Dey, national president of the VRA Ladies, indicated that the objective of the association is to unite all female employees of the authority and provide a medium for discussing matters affecting their welfare and interest to management.

Highlighting some achievements of the association, she said, it has adopted seven brilliant but needy girls who have now completed tertiary education, with three others yet to complete in the nursing colleges in Keta, Nalerigu and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ms Dey added that, the association has also adopted the Pupuni L/A Primary and Junior High School in Akosombo, where the ladies visit and donate books, stationery, food items among others.