26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NPP Is Poised to Defeat NDC Again in 2020 Elections-Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured that the party will give the National Democratic Congress a resounding defeat in the 2020 general election.

"We will win the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections with our pragmatic policies and social intervention programmes to put to rest the bragging rights of the NDC," he stressed.

However, the NDC on countless occasions also declared that they will unseat the ruling NPP in the impending elections but Nana Obiri Boahen insisted that his party would be elected again to steer the affairs of the nation in 2021 with another majority in parliament.

Responding to the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu's comments that the NDC would win the majority of parliamentary seats in 202l, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, maintained that "the huge difference in the upcoming elections will not be different from what happened in 2016, the NDC can continue to hallucinate, continue to daydream, even picking, filling and submitting forms have become a nightmare for the NDC and they are talking about winning majority seats in parliament, we're poised to give them another sound beating in the 2020 elections". -pulse.com.gh

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

