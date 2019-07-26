23 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

South Africa: SA Foot-and-Mouth Disease Status Unchanged

By Deon Schlechter

According to the last public report from the South African Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) - from May this year - this country's status as Foot-and -Mouth disease free zone (without vaccination) has not yet been restored by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

There have been no new outbreaks since January 2019 and Daff has filed an application with the OIE to review the case and is hopeful that they will be successful in the near future to restore their status. Market access for some commodities has resumed. Until RSA's FMD free zone status is in place again with the OIE, their animal health status is currently lower than that of Namibia and therefore there is still a ban on the import of any split hoof animals as well as raw products derived from split hoof animals.

To download the complete report and to keep abreast of any changes, visit the Daff website.

DVS Animal disease monitoring on farms. The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) is currently implementing a revised monitoring protocol due to the budget deficit. This action is to ensure that Namibia's animal health status is maintained. The protocol entails that the free zone south of the veterinary cordon fence (VCF) will not receive any routine annual farm inspections. However, this is replaced by the inclusion of the Animal Health Declaration (AHD) form twice a year by producers.

Any feedlot will be inspected at least four times a year and 80 percent routine inspections will take place on communal farms (south of the VCF). For any other required situation, a veterinary officer will do a full farm inspection. Farm inspection on surveillance areas in the free zone will still be done four times per year. Normal inspections of abattoirs and auctions will continue as normal.

Any feedlot will be inspected at least four times a year and 80 percent routine inspections will take place on communal farms (south of the VCF). For any other required situation, a veterinary officer will do a full farm inspection.

Any feedlot will be inspected at least four times a year and 80 percent routine inspections will take place on communal farms (south of the VCF). For any other required situation, a veterinary officer will do a full farm inspection.

Farm inspection on surveillance areas in the free zone will still be done four times per year. Normal inspections of abattoirs and auctions will continue as normal

