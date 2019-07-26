Ghana: Beeston Montessori Holds 9th Graduation

The ninthgraduation speech and prize- giving day of the Beeston Montessori School was held in Accra on Saturday on the theme: 'A key that defines our true worth.'

The school which started with only crèche over a decade ago, currently runs Primary One up to Primary Six.

The occasion attended by parents, guardians and other invited guests, was characterised by poetry recitals, cultural display, choreography, modeling and drama staged by the pupils.

The headmistress, Madam Asiedua Opoku, in an address said the school was currently constructing a junior high school block which when completed, would begin the enrollment of JHS students.

She said the need for the JHS block was necessitated by the growing demand for quality education at Beeston, saying, "It is the mission of the school to produce the best students."

"Enrolling your wards at Beeston Montessori means the best for your child in terms of quality education," she told parents and guardians.

Madam Opoku was happy that the school through hard work and determination had achieved consistency in education and, therefore, appealed to parents to invest more in the education of their children.

The headmistress also appealed to the government to commit more resources to the education of children since according to her they were the country's future leaders.

Some deserving pupils were awarded with prizes and certificates.