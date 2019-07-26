25 July 2019

Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Police Athletes Against Bad Behaviour At Sarpcco Games

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Home Affairs permanent secretary, Melusi Matshiya has warned a contingent of Zimbabwe police sports persons travelling for a regional sports event against disorderly conduct that could soil the nation's image at the upcoming Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisations (SARPCCO) games.

The ZRP are the defending champions of the SARPCCO having won the last four editions of the regional games.

This year's competitions will be hosted in Luanda, Angola.

Matshiya was speaking at the SARPCCO send off ceremony on Thursday at Morris Depot Police Sports Club in Harare.

He said the 184 member delegation should stick to the purpose of their journey and be on their best behaviour.

"As we bid you farewell, let me take this opportunity to implore you to shun all forms of behaviour that might tarnish the good image of the organisation and country.

"Be disciplined at all times. Remember the reason why you are in Angola," Matshiya said.

The Zimbabwean team will battle it out against other police forces at the 10th edition of the games in six sporting disciplines; chess, athletics, soccer, darts, netball and volleyball.

Police Commissioner General and SARPCCO chairperson, Godwin Matanga attended the ceremony.

The regional police competitions will run for two weeks from the 1st to the 15th of August with the team expected to depart on the 28th of July.

Matanga expressed confidence in the team which he described as the SARPCCO 'lions' and very much capable of retaining their crown.

