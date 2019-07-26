South Africa: Two Arrested for Attack On an American Investor

Two alleged gang members are expected to appear in court soon for allegedly attacking an American investor in Johannesburg last month.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a police intelligence unit and team of detectives arrested the two on July 24 when they attended the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to support one of their friends.

"The Gauteng provincial police management formed a team of investigators who worked throughout until the arrest of two NDU Gang leaders in the Johannesburg court on the day of the court appearance of one gang member," said Makhubele.

Thomas Mobille was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after robbers in the city centre assaulted him, allegedly with bricks, on June 14.

Mobille, who is a partner at Limiar Capital Management, travelled to South Africa to meet with several companies. His company invests in global emerging markets.

His brother, John Mobille, who later arrived in the country, confirmed the attack to News24 and said several of Mobille's possessions had been taken.

He said his brother was in ICU at a Milpark hospital and asked for privacy.

Mobille was transferred to the private hospital after one of his partners in the US contacted local businessman Jared Coetzer shortly after the attack.

"He told me that Mobille has been attacked and was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. He asked me to assist them with transferring Mobille to a private hospital.

Coetzer said someone had contacted Mobille's family via Facebook to inform them that he had been injured.

"He said during the attack, Mobille was carrying his passport and someone identified him using his passport and alerted his family back home through Facebook.

"He was in the ICU ward with serious head injuries. I later spoke to his family back home and they sent me all his medical insurance papers that assisted him in being transferred to Milpark hospital," Coetzer said.

