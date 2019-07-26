South Africa: Activists Rail Against German Corruption in Locomotive Deal

analysis

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind on Thursday 25 July marched on the German Consulate in Cape Town urging its government to hold Vossloh Espana accountable for corruption involved in supplying Prasa with too-tall locomotives.

"The United Nations Convention against Corruption specifically requires state parties to develop and maintain anti-corruption policies. If the corrupt actions of German organisations are allowed to continue at the expense of the South African economy, then Germany has failed in this commitment," reads the memorandum #UniteBehind handed over to the German Consulate offices in Cape Town on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

The "corrupt actions" they are referring to date back to 2012 when Swifambo, which acted as the middleman for Vossloh Espana, a manufacturing company that has its headquarters in Germany, won a R3.5-billion tender to supply the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) with 70 locomotives. Only 13 were delivered as there were problems with the contract. Prasa ended up paying R2.6-billion for the 13 locomotives.

