South Africa: The Rainbow At the End of the Week of Johnny Clegg

analysis

What do Paul McCartney, Johnny Clegg, camels, sheep, rugby and rainbows have in common? This story, it turns out.

I've never eaten camel, but I found myself wondering what the strange, undulating creature tasted like, while driving along the N10 towards Port Elizabeth last Saturday. I know what mutton tastes like, and I was soon to be rewarded with a vast display of mutton, in motion, further along that same route. Not that I see everything in terms of its food value. Hyenas, vultures and pangolins are safe.

I have eaten puri, though, and patta - I always order it at Port Elizabeth's Royal Delhi, with a generous squeeze of lemon juice over the compacted yam leaves, though I first ate it at the hand of Devi Moodliar at Chan and Devi Moodliar's old Talk of the Town restaurant in Cape Town in the Nineties.

We were off to Port Elizabeth to catch a movie and grab a curry, at the end of a week that, for me, had been all about the passing of the one-of-a-kind musical and Struggle hero that was Johnny Clegg. The movie was to be Yesterday, set in the world of the Beatles and one...