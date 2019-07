press release

Willowvale Police arrested three men aged 26, 32 and 54 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects were arrested on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at about 23h00 at Jekemi Locality, Mfezane Village, Willowvale.

The suspects were found with hunting and homemade rifles with 33 rounds of ammunition. The suspects are due to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 July 2019.