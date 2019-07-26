South Africa: Captain Claassen Excels At the Road Cycling Championships

press release

Captain Claassen from the LCRC represented the Eastern Cape Road Cycle team in the National SAPS Road Cycling Championships that was held in Riebeeck Kasteel in the Western Cape from 15 July 2019 until 18 July 2019.

Captain Claassen entered as a Novus which means attending the road cycling championship for the first time.

He achieved the following:

*Gold- for prologue 4.3 km sprint

*Silver medal-for short race 27 km

*Bronze medal- for hill climb 3.4 km

*Gold medal- for long race 70 km

*Gold medal - for time trial 7km sprint

Captain Claassen also received the trophy and gold medal for overall winner of the novus section.

The Eastern Cape team took second place overall for the National Championship road cycling for 2019.

The Deputy Cluster Commander Col Mpho Rabela and all his SAPS colleagues wants to congratulate Captain Claassen on this excellent achievement that can only be reached through hard work, commitment and dedication. #SAPSSPorts