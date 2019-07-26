South Africa: Cyber Crooks Try to Hold Johannesburg's City Power to Ransom

analysis

After a cyber-attack that debilitated its servers, Johannesburg's City Power says it has successfully restored electricity vending within hours of the security breach being identified.

Some residents of Johannesburg were left in the dark as a ransomware attack took out the City's power servers, preventing residents from being able to purchase and upload electricity units.

The attack was identified in the early hours of Thursday 25 July, according to spokesperson Isaac Mangena. Starting at 8.30am on the 25th, City Power's official Twitter account, @CityPowerJHB, issued a series of tweets explaining the situation.

According to Adam Oxford, a freelance technology journalist, "Ransomware is a type of cyber attack in which a malicious program finds its way on to a computer system or network, and the damaging payload of that program will be to destroy data or encrypt it to the point where it is irretrievable."

The attacked company is told to pay a ransom to decrypt data that is comprised in a ransomware attack. Oxford told Daily Maverick that ransoms are usually paid in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin into anonymous bank accounts in exchange for a decryption key.

But, according to Mangena, the City refused to pay the ransom. Although...