Namibia: Two Escapees Rearrested, Three Still At Large

Walvis Bay — The Namibian police arrested one of the four prisoners that escaped from the Henties Bay holding cells, as well as another prisoner who escaped from the Karibib court in March this year.

Updating the media on Monday evening, crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said Johannes Nuseb, 19, was rearrested around 22h23 on Monday in Swakopmund.

Ricky Goagoseb, 32, who escaped from lawful custody just after an appearance in the Karibib Magistrate's Court in March, was rearrested in Windhoek on Monday. He had escaped while being escorted from the court.

The remaining three fugitives are still at large.

They escaped along with Nuseb from the Henties Bay police holding cells on Saturday afternoon. They are Josef Ganaseb, 24, and Markus Tauxab, 25, who have pending rape cases; while the third suspect, Andreas David, 21, was in custody for robbery committed in Swakopmund.

According to the Erongo police, the four suspects allegedly used an unknown object to cut through the burglar bars of their cell door as well as the roof, and escaped.

The police are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the three suspects to contact Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 0812464757, or Detective Warrant Officer Sakaria Shikalepo on 0812735662, or to contact the nearest police station.