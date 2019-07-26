26 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kano FA Suspends Matches At Sani Abacha Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay

The Kano State Football Association says it has suspended all local competition matches at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, following a decision by its management.

Shehu Buhari, the association's Secretary, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Kano that the decision was made during the association board's meeting.‎

‎He said the suspension was necessary considering that Kano Pillars Football Club would play their home matches in the 2019/2020 African Champions League at the stadium.

‎"The association, in this wise, wants to appeal to the Kano State Government to put more efforts into renovating the stadium to meet the CAF standard before the competition begins."

Buhari also disclosed that the FA would be expecting Kano Pillars FC to work hard to win this year's Aiteo Cup.

The ‎News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano Pillars will on Sunday in Kaduna take on the Niger Tornadoes of Minna in the final of the 2019 Aiteo Cup competition.

They are also to host‎ Asante Kotoko FC of Ghana in the preliminary round of CAF Champions League between Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.(NAN)

Nigeria

'African Universities Sell Certificates to Unqualified Nigerians'

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Thursday met with the registrars of 159 foreign universities in Africa, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.