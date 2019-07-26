26 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: MTN Nigeria Mobile Subscribers Hit 61.5 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, on Friday said its mobile subscribers' base increased to 61.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Details of the development are contained in the unaudited results of the company's first-quarter 2019 report made available to the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Friday.

The report noted that within the period under review, service revenue increased by 12.2 per cent while voice revenue also shot up by 11.4 per cent. Data revenue, the company said, increased to 31.7 per cent while Fintech also shot up by 21.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company's digital revenue decreased by 64.5 per cent.

The company's reported EBITDA grew by 40 per cent to N302.9 billion, while the EBITDA margin jumped to 53.8 per cent, up by 10.7 pp.

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and it is a measure of a company's operating performance. It is simply a way to evaluate a company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

The company's capital expenditure (capex) increased by 63.8 per cent to N105.8 billion within the same period.

In May, MTN successfully listed on the Nigerian capital market and became the first mobile operator to be so listed.

Commenting on the half-year result, Ferdi Moolman, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, noted that the company made a significant investment in the network to improve service quality and expand its 4G network.

"In the first half of 2019, we sustained a solid performance, delivering double-digit growth in service revenue, underpinned by growth in voice and data revenue," the CEO said.

The MTNN boss also noted that within the period, data subscribers increased by 2.1 million to 20.7 million subscribers.

Nigeria

'African Universities Sell Certificates to Unqualified Nigerians'

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Thursday met with the registrars of 159 foreign universities in Africa, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Tension Building in Southern African Trade Relationships
Tension Building in Southern African Trade Relationships

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.