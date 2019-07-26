18 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia/Tanzania: Urikhob Joins Tanzanian Club Young Africans SC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek — Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, who was late last year released by Indonesian Liga 1 club PSMS Medan, has found refuge in the Tanzanian Premier League with that country's top club Young Africans SC, New Era Sport has established.

As of Monday this week, Urikhob - joined the club as a free agent - had already arrived in the east African country to join his new teammates, but the duration of the contract the 27-year old Namibian has signed with The Citizens, as the Tanzanian club is known, at this point remains unestablished given the clandestineness of his move.

The speedy and skillful striker was part of Namibia's 2019 Cosafa Cup squad in South Africa, where he gave a decent account of himself although the team failed to progress past the group stage of the regional competition.

Prior to his recent Tanzanian voyage, Urikhob last plied his trade with PSMS Medan in the Indonesian top tier football league, a club he joined in December 2017 as a free agent. But after a few cameo roles for PSMS Medan, he was released by the club and returned home where he had since remained club-less until his latest move to Young Africans SC.

Boasting 25 national team caps, the stocky dashing forward has had stints in the South African league with AmaZulu FC before moving to Thailand where he enjoyed a protracted run with various clubs in the Thai Super League with top clubs such as Saraburi, Super Power Samut Prakan and BEC Tero Sasana to mention but a few.

As for his new Tanzanian club, Young Africans SC is based in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam and all the club's home games are played at that country's National Stadium. It is considered historically the biggest and most successful football club in Tanzanian football with a remarkable total of 27 league trophies in its cabinet.

Africans, who last season finished 2nd in the Tanzanian Premier League, are the second most successful Tanzanian football club; second to Simba S.C., who are the current champions of Tanzania.

Namibia

Mnangagwa, Geingob Sign Seven Agreements

Zimbabwe and Namibia yesterday signed seven bilateral agreements under the 9th Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.