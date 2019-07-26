26 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Councillor Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl, 14, in Eastern Cape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge

An ANC councillor has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

The girl was hospitalised after having an epileptic episode earlier this month, said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

He said it was then established that she had been sexually abused in Tshisa and the hospital notified police.

The 57-year-old councillor was arrested about a week later.

He appeared in court again on Thursday and the case was postponed until July 30 for a bail hearing.

Kinana said the man can only be identified once he has pleaded to the charge.

The Matatiele Local Municipality has indicated that it will be available for comment later on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

