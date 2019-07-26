26 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 100,000 Farmers in U/E Benefit From PPFJs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Akapule, Bolgatanga

About 100,000 smallholder farmers in the Upper East Region are benefiting from the government's intervention of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) this year, the Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr Francis Ennor has disclosed.

The Regional Director who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here on Wednesday, stated that the beneficiaries who are drawn from 15 municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) in the region, have already started benefiting from the subsidised farm inputs including fertilisers and improved seeds under the PFJs.

Mr Ennor said the PFJs intervention last year exceeded its regional target of 50,000 prople, as it registered 55,000 farmers and noted that the interventions contributed significantly to food production in the areas of maize, millet, beans and groundnuts among others.

The Regional Director mentioned the Kassena-Nankana West and Municipal, Bongo, Nabdam and Bawku West districts as those that had been selected to benefit from the new programme of the Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJs) this year.

He stated that the beneficiary MDAs were selected based on their track records of repaying for agriculture facilities and indicated that selected farmers in these districts would be given sheep, goats, and guinea kits to rear.

Mr Ennor entreated the youth and women groups in the region to avail themselves for the opportunity and indicated that the project would give enough room to smallholder women farmers to benefit since they were noted to have much interest in livestock rearing.

Meanwhile, majority of the farmers who spoke to the Ghanaian Times stated that apart from the PFJs contributing to ensuring their household food security, they also sold some of their farm produce to cater for their children's education.

Ghana

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Africa

Britain's former Foreign Secretary and the Mayor of London Mr Boris Johnson has been elected as the country's next Prime… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.